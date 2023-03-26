NDC Hunts For ‘Traitor’ MPs For Voting New Ministers

There seems to be serious confusion in the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the approval of the newly appointed Ministers by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Some members of the party including MPs who participated in Friday’s March 24 voting in Parliament are ranging with anger calling for the heads of those who allegedly betrayed the party.

They have turned to trading accusations and counter accusations of on social media.

They are accusing each other of treachery and betrayal.

Whiles the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted that, “There is no knife that cut so sharp with such poison blade as treachery”, the lawmaker for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu on the other hand also posted that “Integrity is choosing your thoughts and action based on values rather than personal gain.”

However, boldly enough, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Builsa South Member of Parliament openly described some of his colleague as traitors.

According to Dr Apaak, the traitors within the camp of the Minority who voted for the approval of all the ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be exposed.

He pointed out that they the opposition lawmakers have yet again failed to live up to expectations.

In a tweet, he said “Approval of Ministers – Most devastating and disappointing outcome. Greed and treachery is our bane. Yet again we have failed to live up to expectations. The traitors will sure be exposed by their collaborators in no time.”— Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) March 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, said the Minority MPs who voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees must be dealt with.

Parliament after hours of voting approved the nomination of the new ministers.

The NDC asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

But after a secret vote, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of two MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Friday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Mustapha Gbande said “there is a need to launch an intense investigation to get names of those who voted against the minority decision. Such MPs must be taken out of Parliament.”

The approval implies that Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond is now the Minister of Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is also the substantive Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, who was a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, is now a Minister of State at the same Ministry.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga, and the immediate-past Deputy Minister of Energy is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

By Vincent Kubi