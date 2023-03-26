18 Die In Deadly Crashes In Eastern Region

Eighteen persons have been reported dead in two separate accidents that occurred at Bunso Junction and Kpong in the Fanteakwa North District and Manya-Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region respectively.

At Bunso-Junction, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, the gory accident reportedly occurred on Sunday morning, at the Linda Dor Rest Stop where 10 persons as gathered were crushed to death, as the Police are yet to confirm the incident officially.

On the Kpong stretch of the Akosombo-Tema Highway, six passengers were confirmed dead in a fatal crash.

The deceased persons include two males and four females. Six others also including two males and four females injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

Reports gathered indicated that the crash occurred when a commercial Hyundai bus with registration Number GB 4644-20 from Juapong heading to Accra collided head-on with a long heavy-duty truck with registration number GT 6473-21.

The driver reportedly failed to wait for the truck to pass at a narrow section of the road where a stationary Granbird Bus had taken part of the road.

The Police, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service later rushed to the scene to rescue the victims

The six injured are currently receiving treatment at the Akuse Government Hospital, while dead bodies have also been deposited at the same hospital awaiting identification.

Two other persons– the driver of the Hyundai bus and a female passenger- who were in critical condition also died later at the hospital.

The articulated truck was said to be carrying pavement blocks from Tema heading towards Akosombo.

The Hyundai driver, according to an eyewitness attempted to swerve a stationary bus with Registration number GW 6464-22 parked for almost two weeks but crashed into the truck from the opposite direction.

-BY Daniel Bampoe