NDC Serial Callers On Strike Over Ministerial Approval

Serial callers and texters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country have announced indefinite strike over the conduct of members of the Minority Caucus.

According to them, they are embarking on the strike as a result of the Minority group’s “mass approval” by the lawmakers of the party of the nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ministerial and judicial positions.

In a statement, the NDC serial callers and texters said the Members of Parliament of the NDC have shown that they are not loyal to the party and care less about Ghanaians who they claim want President to downsize his government.

“It is hereby conveyed to all the 136 NDC members of parliament that their action has angered the rank and file of the party especially when it was evident that they voted overwhelmingly to approve the nominees with no recourse to the suffering masses in Ghana.

“We express our total dissatisfaction to this conduct and see it as an affront to the common comradeship we share in the first place and a betrayal of the trust of your loyal supporters and Ghanaians who you relied upon to get elected in the second place.

“For this act, the executives of NDC Senal Callers and Texters across Ghana have decided to embark on an indefinite strike action staring Saturday March 25 unul further notice where no calls or text message shall be sent to any media house for the said period.

“We therefore call on all our members across the country to heed to this call and refrain from any media engagement until further notice. If you are not ready to work for the interest of the suffering masses, you are not worth our support. We conclude by stating that we shall meet at the polling station and with our collective comradeship and the love for mutual justice win,” the statement read in parts.

Parliament on Friday approved all the six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after initial confusion in the Chamber by the two caucuses.

The secret voting took place after the Appointments Committee could not reach a consensus in recommending the approval of the nominees.

Announcing the results after the vote on Friday, March 24, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin mentioned that “Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes, has ended. Of the register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise”.

“The results of the voting are as follows; KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 No, rejected 1; Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 No, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 No, and 3 abstention. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 No, rejected 1, abstention 2, Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 No, abstention 3 and Stephen Amoah 146 yes, 123 no, 3 abstention.”

He added that “The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister by 79(1) of the constitution.”

Thereafter, scores of the party members took on the Minority Caucus to the cleaners for approving the Ministers.

However, some of the MPs, such as North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Madina MP, Francis Sosu, Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, among others in a smart move also took to social media to defend themselves by attacking the new Leadership of the Minority caucus.

