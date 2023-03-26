Suspected Coup Plotter Mac-Palm Dies

Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm

It has been confirmed that one of the persons accused of attempting to overthrow the government in 2019, Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm has died.

According to a report by Citi Fm, he collapsed in his house and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased is among nine persons facing charges of treason felony whose death details are not yet available hailed from Kpando in the Volta Region.

He was the owner of the Citadel clinic and was arrested, together with nine others in 2019, where the security officials reportedly seized several weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices.

The weapons were seized at the Citadel Hospital, at Alajo, and another location at Kpone Bawaleshie near Dodowa in Accra.

His accomplices currently also standing trial are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, WO2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

They are part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG) who planned to organize series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

They reportedly put together a plan to target some key installations including the Jubilee House, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the National Police Training School, 37 Military Hospital, and Burma Camp.

Their arrests, in September 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the government also said meetings between the civilian suspects and serving military personnel to execute a plot to obtain weapons, take over key installations, and secure funding for the purported coup “were closely monitored.”

BY Daniel Bampoe