NDC In Bizarre IPAC Game

NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bizarrely raised queries concerning who should represent political parties at the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) of the Electoral Commission (EC).

They are questioning why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should nominate Joe Anokye, who is the National Communications Authority (NCA) boss, as one of its representatives for IPAC meetings.

According to NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, it is strange and unacceptable for the NPP to select Mr. Anokye to the IPAC because he is in charge of a telecoms regulatory body.

During a handover ceremony at a symposium at the Koforidua Technical University branch of Tertiary Institutions Network of the NDC (TEIN), which is the student wing of the party, the NDC chairman said “only a few days ago, there was an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting at the EC headquarters. When the NPP came and they were introducing their representative, surprisingly, lo and behold, they introduced Joe Anokye, the Director-General of National Communication Authority, as the representative of the NPP at the IPAC meeting.”

Because of the development, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said “strange things are happening in this country.”

“The IPAC meeting was going to discuss a new procurement for registration and collation of results. And the EC said that it was going to use the Telcos as the backbone on which its system would ride. And so if you are going to use the telcos, I am talking about MTN, Glo and Vodofone and others as the backbone to run your system, then the man who is in charge of regulating the Telcos is now representing the NPP at IPAC, how? So the NDC has raised the red flags and we say that this is unacceptable,” he pointed out.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo said that the NDC was wide awake and was monitoring and analysing all electoral processes to be deployed for the 2020 election to ensure that it is free, fair and transparent.

He said the NDC was hopeful of winning the 2020 elections but charged members of the party, particularly the students, to be part of what he claimed to be a “Rescue Mission Operation.”

“The 2020 campaign is a rescue mission; I want it to engrain in your mind and everywhere that to rescue is not an easy task, so we are going for a rescue mission,” he said, adding “rescue Ghana from tyrannical democratic rulers; they are masquerading as democrats but they are tyrannical and dictators. We are rescuing this country from dishonest people, who promised that they would build a lean government because the NDC had too many ministers but they came to give us 120 ministers. We need to rescue this country from family and friends syndrome.”

By Nana Kwasi