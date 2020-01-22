NDC In Election Violence Rehearsal

The demonstrators on the streets of Kumasi yesterday

THE TIMELY intervention of armed policemen prevented violent scenes during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored ‘Yennpini’ demonstration in Kumasi yesterday.

The NDC is leading a demonstration under the guise of a coalition of political parties who say they are against the compilation of a new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission (EC)

Some angry demonstrators, clad in NDC colours, were stopped in their tracks when they attempted to manhandle a female trader at Ash Town in the course of the protest march.

Police personnel quickly jumped in and rescued the trader, a soft drink seller, who was then surrounded by scores of ‘blood-thirsty’ NDC members.

Even though the woman was fortunate to avoid being assaulted physically, she suffered some losses during the brief attack. The protesters smashed the glass of her safe inside which her products were displayed.

The streets of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, were littered with angry NDC members, many of whom beat war drums during the protest against the EC’s decision.

The protestors, some of whom were bused in from across the other regions, described the move as needless cost being forced on Ghanaians by the EC chairperson, whom they accused of “failing to listen to voice of reason.”

At Ash Town in the Manhyia South Constituency, the demonstrators claimed that some bystanders had pelted them with sachet water and that forced them to retaliate by venting their spleen on the trader.

Police Provocation

Aside from that ugly scene, the protest march that kick-started from the Aboabo School Park in the Asawase Constituency, a known NDC dominated area, was an incident-free affair, as the police were extra vigilant.

Some of the protestors appeared to deliberately provoke the police on duty with heaps of open insult on senior officers but the police used their professional skills to control the unruly crowd.

NDC-Controlled PNC Chairman

This show of professionalism by the police was acknowledged by the National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, who works for the NDC more than his own party, when he mounted the dais to address the crowd.

“Today, the level of professionalism by the police is commendable. The police demonstrated that they are officers of the people and not government. Continue with this high level of professionalism,” he stated.

The demonstrators formed human chains at busy shopping streets and walked from the Aboabo School Park through to Asawase Police Station to Asare Original Pay All office through to the Central Mosque, and continued to the Asanteman Senior High School.

From there, the protestors, who were clad in red and black, with placards carrying various anti-government inscriptions, proceeded to the Kumasi Zoo traffic light to Adum Pampaso to the Wesley Methodist roundabout to the Melcom traffic light to A-Life to the Asafo Interchange and finally ended at the Jubilee Park.

Their chants included, “We don’t need a new register, but new government! Mahama is coming! Jean Mensa should listen to wise counsel now!”

At various intersections and roundabouts, some sat on the ground and shed crocodile tears, accusing the government of conniving with the EC to rig the upcoming elections.

The public was made to believe that the demonstration was the idea of some selected political parties, hence its headline ‘Inter Party Resistance Against New Voter Register’, but that was not the case.

Virtually, all the participants of the demonstration were known NDC members from national, regional to constituency levels of the party. Very few non-NDC members were spotted during the protest march.

The NDC was represented by their National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo; General-Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, and a host of other national party kingpins.

The Ashanti Regional NDC was represented by their chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi, Kwame Zu and other party members. They openly vowed to stop the EC from producing a new voters’ register.

Demo Suspended

Later, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, addressing his party members at the Jubilee Park, said the NDC and its allies had decided to stop the nationwide demonstrations temporarily against the new voters’ register.

He explained that the Eminent Committee members are supposed to meet with the EC over the new voters’ register and the outcome of that crunch meeting would determine the next action of the NDC and its allies.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi