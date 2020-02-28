NDC Man Confirms Ofosu-Ampofo Leaked Tape

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

A Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Kwaku Boahen, has confirmed before an Accra High Court that the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, indeed made the statements that were captured in a leaked tape in which they were planning to attack public officials.

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM following the leaked tape, Mr. Boahen confirmed that all the things on the tape were part of the measures the party’s chairman was proposing to ‘counter’ what they termed as ‘intimidations’ by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The tape which was played in court yesterday, where Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr. Boahen are facing a criminal charge over the leaked tape, confirmed that the NDC National Chairman was speaking with communication officers of the party during one of their weekly meetings.

According to Mr. Boahen as regards the tape, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s statements depicted the position of the party, and those in attendance at the meeting all agreed with his position which explained why they were clapping for him when he made those statements.

Trial

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr. Boahen are on trial over the tape which captures how the opposition NDC was allegedly planning to commit crimes in the country and turn round to blame them on the ruling NPP.

Among the strategies were the creation of a general state of insecurity in the country through kidnappings, arson and verbal attacks on public officials like the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Prof. Emmanuel Asante, and Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer, while Mr. Boahen is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.

Witness

The prosecution yesterday tendered an audio recording of an interview with its first witness, Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, a broadcast journalist with Adom FM, in which Mr. Boahen confirmed that Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo made the statements as contained in the leaked tape.

The tendering of the audio was not without drama as defence lawyers vehemently made an objection to the process.

It was, however, admitted as an exhibit by the court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with an additional responsibility as a High Court judge.

Mr. Boahen, during the said interview, among other things, said the party was happy with everything that their national chairman had said and added that it was during a meeting with communication officers of the party that he (NDC chairman) made those statements which he said was recorded by someone with bad intent to smear their chairman’s reputation.

Mr. Boahen, at a point during the interview, accused the broadcaster of not ‘liking’ the NDC due to the kind of questions he was asking about the tape.

Mr. Boahen also confirmed on the tape played that he was at the said meeting as against his earlier alibi that he was not there when the national chairman made the statement.

Dismissed Application

Meanwhile, the court has dismissed another request by Tony Lithur, lawyer for Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, to stay the proceedings.

Mr. Lithur had told the court that he filed a repeat application for stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal which was scheduled for March 11, 2020 and subsequently pleaded with the court to stay proceedings pending the determination of that application.

The court, citing other cases, dismissed the request, saying the mere filing of a repeat application for stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal does not occasion an automatic stay in the trial court.

He said the case must continue until the court above saw the need for it to stay proceedings.

The case was adjourned to March 12, 2020 for the defence to cross-examine the state’s witness.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak