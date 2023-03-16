NDC MP Goofs Over National Awards Symbol

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has been exposed following his comment on the awards and medals that were given to some deserving Ghanaians by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 14.

The NDC legislator, in a tweet regarding the awards said, “Today, this government has made the Elephant, the Political symbol of the NPP, our National Symbol so much that it sits on Medals being awarded at a State Event.

“Even Dr. Kwame Nkrumah didn’t change our National Symbols to reflect the CPP Cockerel when he declared a one party state. Sad.”

“Our famed and favourite National Colours of Red, Gold and Green with a Black Star to match have been discarded in favour of the NPP colors of Blue, Red, White and Black. We are being taught very harsh and bitter lessons in governance by this President and his Appointees.”

However, investigation by DAILY GUIDE revealed that the Grand Medal that is awarded has the national Coat of Arms and the symbol of an elephant. These symbols have been used since the institution of the award in 1960.

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, reacting, asked his colleague lawmaker on the Minority side to apologise over his wrong comments.

In a rebuttal, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, who is also Majority Chief Whip said, “My friend Dafeamekpor, you obviously got it wrong on the awards and medals.”

“It may be inadvertent. But, I think you should simply apologise to the presidency and the awardees and let us move on with life. Show the Casford spirit in you, gentlemen. Peace Nelson!” he added without giving further details as to why his colleague erred.

Following the comment by the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, some Ghanaians said it has given impetus to the widely held belief that NDC leaders and supporters don’t read.

They wondered why a whole MP and a legal practitioner does not know that the elephant is one of the symbols of the Order of the Volta, as he claimed that the Akufo-Addo administration has changed the symbol of the Order of the Volta into the elephant because the party has the elephant as its symbol.

“This basic historical fact has eluded a whole MP and a lawyer. Putting it mildly, these people have made enemies with reading and research, hence this avoidable error,” a social media user said.

Already, President Akufo-Addo has explained that the awards ceremony was to honour selected Ghanaians, a purely national event, devoid of partisan, ethnic or religious considerations.

He said it was organised solely in recognition of the services offered by its recipients to the growth, development, progress and prosperity of Ghana.

“I can happily say that I am not aware of the political sympathies or views of the overwhelming majority of today’s awardees. Their politics is of no moment to me, only their exploits in favour of Mother Ghana,” President Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post after the event.

By Vincent Kubi