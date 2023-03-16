Henry Quartey Grabs Volta Order

President Akufo-Addo in a handshake with Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, was a recipient of the prestigious Companion of the Order of the Volta national honour last Tuesday in Accra.

The honour was bestowed upon him by President Akufo-Addo during the annual National Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The regional minister is recipient of multiple awards for his performance both as a minister and MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency. Last week, the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) bestowed an honour upon him during a function at the National Mosque in Accra for his developmental programmes.

The accompanying citation read “You are a key partner in the development of communities, including Muslim communities in line with the GAMP dream. Our communities can only get better through efforts such as yours.”

In the Ayawaso Central Constituency of which he is MP and even beyond, he has supported many with employment opportunities and sponsorship to pursue further studies in tertiary institutions and other gestures which have earned him deserving admiration and reverence.

The national honours ceremony during which he popped up as a recipient of a national recognition, the gesture resonated with many who have followed his activities since assuming the leadership of the Greater Accra Region. This year, those who dominated in the activity were chosen from the health sector. The roles of some of such persons impacted positively on the anti-COVID-19 campaign at the height of the pandemic.

The regional minister as head of Greater Accra during the pandemic had to go the extra mile to ensure the safety of residents of not only the nation’s capital but the region as a whole.

In the prestigious category, Companion of the Order of the Volta, 47 individuals were identified for the honour, among them the regional minister. The sacrifices and exploits of such persons stood such persons apart from others in the manner they discharged their work and the impact thereof.

Prominent among the recipients were members of the COVID-19 Task Force and the team which won the case for Ghana at the International Tribunal for the Laws of the Sea against Cote d’Ivoire.

Before decorating the recipients, President Akufo-Addo explained the awards were not based on partisanship, faith or ethnicity but purely a national event.

Speaking about the dominance of those who worked in the fight against COVID-19, he said the period under review was a difficult one for the country which underwent a three-week lockdown during which social distancing ruled.

By A.R. Gomda