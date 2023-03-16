No More Collation System Crashes – Duffuor Tells NDC

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Major contender for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer position, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has told party delegates to elect him as presidential candidate if they want a real-time state of the art collation system during the 2024 general elections.

This is in response to failure by the party to accurately and timely collate election results during both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

Many party activists have blamed a weak results collation system and incompetent leadership for the defeat of the opposition party in the past two elections, at both the polling stations and at the Supreme Court.

But the former Finance Minister under the late President John Atta Mills has vowed to fix the problem of timely and accurate results collation with state of the art technology, if elected flagbearer.

He was speaking during a campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region as the NDC prepares for its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.

In 2016, the NPP, then in opposition, installed a real-time collation system with state of the art technology which enabled them to go ahead of the Electoral Commission (EC) to announce themselves winners.

Their results were later upheld and confirmed by the official EC declaration.

The former Bank of Ghana governor believes that the opposition NDC can equally do the same or even better in 2024 with the right leadership in place.

Many have commended Dr. Kwabena Duffuor for a policy guided campaign devoid of acrimony as he stakes his claim to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.