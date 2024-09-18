NDC MP Scatters DRIP Commissioning Event

A scene during the melee

A shocking incident unfolded in Gomoa West in the Central Region yesterday during the commissioning of equipment for the District Road Infrastructure Project (DRIP) as Richard Gyan-Mensah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the area, stormed the site to disrupt the occasion.

Leading an army of party supporters, the MP allegedly pulled out a gun and hit one of the operators on the forehead with the butt.

The altercation allegedly began over disagreements about displaying NPP parliamentary candidate Bismark Nkum’s images on the newly commissioned DRIP machinery.

According to reports, the NDC MP insisted that his campaign posters be prominently displayed on the equipment.

The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, during which the MP allegedly struck one of the equipment operators in the forehead with the butt of his firearm, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

According to Bismark Nkum, District Chief Executive for Gomoa West and NPP Parliamentary Candidate, the ceremony to commission the equipment was underway with the presidents of the Gomoa Akyempim and Gomoa Assin Traditional Councils in attendance when the incident occurred.

He claimed that the MP violently disrupted the programme, brandishing a pistol, chains, and a cutlass.

Mr. Nkum publicly condemned the MP’s actions, stating, “We want the police to find out whether that pistol is licensed or not? If it is licensed, let’s ask whether he has the authority to do what he did with that pistol.”

However, Richard Gyan-Mensah has vehemently denied these allegations, insisting that he did not storm the premises with a gun, and that the police would have taken action if he had indeed perpetrated violence.

A Daily Guide Report