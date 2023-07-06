NDC MPs Boycott Sitting To Stop Gyakye Quayson, Ato Forson Trials

In a surprising move, Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have boycotted sitting in parliament today in support of two of their colleagues, James Gyakye Quayson and Cassiel Ato Forson, who are both standing trial in court.

James Gyakye Quayson, the recently re-elected MP for Assin North, has been slapped with criminal charges after the Supreme Court of Ghana found him guilty of not renouncing his Canadian citizenship before filling to run in the 2020 parliamentary elections. He is expected to begin his trial today, Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Dr. Ato Forson, the minority leader, is also appearing before the court in an ongoing case in which he is accused of causing financial loss to the state over the purchase of some defective ambulances.

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has stated that the minority stands united with their colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the House today and any other day their members have to appear in court. Mr. Agbodza also emphasized that this was just the beginning of a series of actions that the Caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader, James Gyakye Quayson, and Collins Dauda.

The move has caused a disruption in the business of the House as legislation cannot pass without a quorum of MPs present.

This boycott by the NDC MPs highlights the increasing tension between the minority party and the government.

The NDC has accused the government of attempting to silence its members through court appearances, while the government has denied these claims, stating that the courts are independent and only act on evidence. It remains to be seen how this situation will be resolved and whether the NDC MPs will continue their boycotts.

By Vincent Kubi