Bawumia Storms 5 Constituencies In Kumasi

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has set out on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region after touring Accra, a move aimed at boosting his presidential ambition.

Dr. Bawumia, who is expected to campaign in the region from July 6 till July 19, 2023, will use his interaction with party delegates to explain his vision for the NPP, first as flagbearer and ultimately as president.

The campaign tour started on Thursday, July 6, 2023, with an opening ceremony at the DMB Ashanti Regional Office in Asokwa. It was followed by a series of meet-and-greet sessions with party delegates in Subin, Suame, Manhyia North, and Manhyia South Constituencies.

Throughout the campaign trail, the Vice President will visit all 47 constituencies in the region to interact with party delegates and canvass for votes.

The Vice President’s campaign tour is expected to be a significant boost to his presidential aspiration.

As a seasoned technocrat, he has won the admiration of many Ghanaians, both at home and abroad. Many believe that he has the experience, skills, and vision needed to propel Ghana towards a brighter future.

As the Vice President continues his campaign tour, many Ghanaians will be waiting eagerly to hear his message and determine whether he is the best choice for the presidency in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi