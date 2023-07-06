NPP Completes Vetting Of Presidential Aspirants

Presidential Aspirants

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed the vetting of all the ten presidential aspirants vying to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

The vetting process, which started on July 3, 2023 was chaired by Professor Mike Oquaye and ended with Francis Addai-Nimoh being the last aspirant to be vetted.

During the process, the aspirants shared their vision and ideas for the party and the country with the committee, raising concerns about fairness and transparency of the process.

As the vetting process comes to an end, the party plans to hold a special electoral college in August to reduce the number of aspirants to five before the national congress in November.

The NPP has assured the public that the whole process will be conducted in a fair, free, and transparent manner.

On Monday, July 3, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Kwadwo Poku, energy expert appeared before the committee.

It was followed by a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

They all appeared before the committee to be assessed and share with members their ideas and vision for the party and the country as a whole.

Speaking on the process, Evans Nimako, secretary to the committee said the aspirants raised a number of issues during the process.

He assured them that, the party will take the concerns of all aspirants into consideration before the elections.

“They raised the issue of fairness, and transparency of the process and I can assure you that looking at the calibre of people who constitute this kind of committee, they can be assured that the whole process will be conducted in a fair, free and transparent manner. That is assured,” he stated.

With the vetting process coming to an end, the party is expected to hold a special electoral college in August to reduce the number of aspirants to five (5) before the national congress in November.

By Vincent Kubi