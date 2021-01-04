“NDC MP’s won’t appear in court today”- Ras Mubarak

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress, MP for Kunbungu, Ras Mubarak has said his minority colleagues will not honor the police summon to appear before the Accra Magistrate court today after protesting against the 2020 general election results.

According to Ras Mubarak, in an interview with Joynews today, the police has committed illegality by executing a criminal summon on a serving Member of Parliament without the permission of the speaker, saying they should know better and follow the proceedings of the constitution.

Mr. Mubarak said the police should inform the speaker of Parliament of what they want to do, the speaker will give the directions, invites the parties, and discuss it before any such service can be served on MP’s when the police inform the speaker.

“Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution states that Civil or criminal process coming from any court or place out of Parliament shall not be served on, or executed in relation to, the speaker or the clerk to parliament while he is on his way to, attending or returning from, any proceedings of parliament” adding” Parliament is sitting today, unless the speaker releases any MP, no one can summon them to any court, so this is illegality, he said.

The court has charged 10 NDC MP’s with unlawful assembly for failing to notify the police of the holding of a special event country to section 1(1) and (2) and 9(a) of the public order act, 1994(Act 491).

The lawmakers mentioned in the suit include the Asawase MP, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor, South DayiMP, Rockson Dafeamekpor and Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.

The others are Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu; Lower Manya Krobo MP, Ebenezer Terlabi; Pru East MP, Dr. Kwabena Donkor; Sagnarigu MP; Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini ; Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akando.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke