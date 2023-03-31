‘NDC Needs Competent Polling Agents’

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to select competent polling agents for the 2024 general elections.

He said it has been established that elections are won at the polling stations, adding “So our polling agents need to be extra vigilant at the voting centres to ensure that ballots are protected until the results are counted and declared.”

He said the NDC will put in place measures that would enable the party collate its results of the 2024 general elections and to ensure that by midnight of the day after the elections, the party would have all the election results.

The former president was addressing the party’s delegates from five constituencies in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis at Kwesimintsim near Takoradi last Friday as part of his campaign tour of the Western Region.

He said, “All the party’s polling agents will be trained on how to quickly send or upload results from their respective polling stations into a system to ensure that by midnight, the party will have all results.”

He told the NDC delegates that Ghanaians were looking up to the party, to win power and save them from the current hardship and alleged high cost of living in the country.

“The current government has been attributing the current hardship Ghanaians are going through to the COVID -19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war.

“Why is it that other African countries like Togo and Ivory Coast are not affected. It’s because Ghana’s economy is being mismanaged by the NPP government. A party which claimed it had the men to improve the economy.

“The NPP government has failed Ghanaians and does not deserve to be given another chance,” he told the NDC delegates.

“I am not a pastor or a prophet, but God speaks when I pray. What I have heard from God is that the NDC should position itself well because come what may, the party will win the 2024 elections,” Mr. Mahama asserted.

He, however, indicated that winning the next general elections would depend on the hard work of the party’s activists and branch executives.

“I know the delegates will vote for me in our presidential primaries and I will also work hard with you to campaign effectively for our 2024 victory. But please, the executive should ensure fairness and transparency in the distribution of the needed resources to the branches,” he added.

The former president indicated that when the party wins the 2024 elections, it would come out with some initiatives that would benefit party members and their children.

He thanked the Western Regional Executives of the party for ensuring that the NDC parliamentary seats in the area increased from four in 2016 to eight in 2020.

He was hopeful that the party would win more seats in the region in the next general elections.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi