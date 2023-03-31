Christian Community To Host Dr. Kumuyi

Dignitaries at the launch of the crusade

The National Coordinator of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) Secretariat, Rev. Edward K. Tumsiah, has announced the coming of International Preacher, Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi to Ghana.

He said the visit of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi to the country is a great opportunity and affirmed that the Christian community and the whole nation are ready to host him.

“Dr. Kumuyi is an international preacher who has been into ministry for over five decades, was formally a mathematics lecturer at the University of Lagos and the founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry”, he stated.

According to him, Dr. Kumuyi presence at the just ended Cameroon GCK saw unprecedented manifestation of God’s power and grace and he is now poised to visit Ghana with greater anointing and power which will know no bounds.

Speaking at the GCK-GH Media launch held recently in Accra, Rev. Tumsiah indicated that Ghana is about to experience gospel global exclusion that will bear abiding fruits for generations to come.

“Though many gospel crusades are held throughout the world, the difference this time is that, GCk provides the platform where the world’s attention would be fixed on most nations to deliver a colourful event”

“I feel the benefits we stand to derive from the GCK-Ghana event are in both tangible and intangible ways,” he added.

The National Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor Edward K. Duodu, emphasized that GCK has been made possible by the DCLM in close collaboration with the body of Christ.

“The involvement of the entire Christian body is critical for GCK’s success, since the focus of this global evangelistic campaign goes beyond denominational line,” he said.

He, however, sent an official invite to everyone far or near to join the GCK-Ghana three-in-one event that holds from April 20thto 25th at the Independence Square.

Pastor Doudu stated that gradually, the world is being run over by the enticement of sin and how easy it has become to accept it even when people are dishonest, care-free and men-pleasing since telling the truth today makes you strange to many, being honest draws curious stares and is an attitude many consider an affront to modern civilization.

“The work indeed is plenteous and GCK-Ghana will reach out to many, trusting God for a harvest of souls as the call to salvation is made,” he said.

By Hudda Bala Abdul Manan