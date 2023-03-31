‘Not All Gospel Musicians Are Christians’

Moses OK

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Moses OK, has declared that not all musicians who compose or sing gospel songs know God or have a relationship with the Holy Spirit.

According to him, people may sing about God, but that does not mean that they do know God or have been called into that ministry.

The ‘Osoro Taa Wakyi’ crooner made these remarks during an interview on #TheZone Monday.

He was responding to a question on the fashion sense of some gospel musicians, which many see as indecent and ungodly, especially during performances and in music videos.

In his submission, he paraphrased a chapter in Luke 17 vs 1-4, “The Bible says that the thing that causes people to sin will certainly come, but woe unto anyone whom through that person that a person falls.”

He noted “from my point of view, it is not appropriate, it’s not right for a child of God, who knows God and has the spirit of God in him. We have to understand this, not all people who sing gospel songs are Christians or know God.”

One reaction towards gospel artistes who seemingly dress ungodly is disappointment. Many Christians expect gospel artistes to be exemplary in every aspect of their lives, including their dress sense. They believe that gospel artistes should dress in a way that reflects the values of the Christian faith, which includes modesty and simplicity.

This conflict in views has most often discouraged many from enjoying gospel music especially, that of some Ghanaian gospel musicians.

However, Moses OK thinks people who are easily discouraged to enjoy gospel songs because of the acts of its singers are being harsh. He explained, “We have people making such statements but it’s very wrong. You shouldn’t have to conclude or judge the whole industry or ministry by one or two or three people doing some of these things.”

“You need to understand, as I said there are people who do not have a relationship with the Holy Spirit because when you truly have the spirit of God in you, the spirit of God will prompt you. He will let you know that what you are doing is not glorified.”