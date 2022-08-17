NDC, NPP Suspends Political Activities Over Death of NDC Chairman

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) have both suspended their political activities in the Northern Region over the death of the NDC Regional Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

The suspension of all political activities in the region is to mourn with the bereaved family and the party.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Communications Officer of the NPP, Sayibu Yussif Danjumah described the late Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila as a noble man who has always been advocating for the development of NDC and the northern region.

“As a result of this unfortunate event, the NPP regional Communications Directorate has directed its members to break from all forms of Radio/TV political discussions from tomorrow 17th/08/2022 to 19th/08/2022. This is done in solidarity with the family and NDC as a party for this unreplaceable lost.”

“ The NPP in the Northern Region wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences to the family, NDC and citizens of the Northern Region for that great loss.”

Meanwhile, the 3rd Adua of the late Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC is slated for August 18, 2022, while the final Islamic funeral will be on August 21, 2022, at his residence in Tamale.

The late Alhaji Ibrahim died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) yesterday after a short illness.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale