We Want Revenge Against Uruguay…Asamoah Gyan

FLASHBACK: The sad face of Asamoah Gyan (L) after missing the penalty kick against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says Ghanaians want revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez in Qatar.

He pointed out in an interview recently that he would gladly assist the Black Stars in achieving that objective.

Ghana has been pitted against Uruguay again in the 2022 World Cup group stage, as happened in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa.

Uruguay won controversially after attacker Luis Suarez used his hands to prevent Ghana from scoring late.

Dominic Adiyiah’s goal bound effort was headed by Suarez on the line and stopped the ball from entering the net.

Ghana were awarded a penalty and Gyan hit the ball against the bar to deny Ghana a semi-final slot.

“Ghanaians want revenge [against Uruguay]. We want revenge. It’s the Ghanaian motivation. I’ve been in the game for a long time. People outside know what happened. The whole world knows what happened. When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay were in Ghana’s group, the only thing that came to mind was revenge. It’s a normal thing. Ghanaians want revenge,” Gyan told BBC.

“Personally, I just sat back and I just smiled because I understand how the game goes. Things happen. What happened in 2010 is behind me but maybe there might be another opportunity. When the time comes and I’m part of the team and we play against Uruguay, you might never know what is going to happen. We just have to be ourselves. Obviously, I’m human. I have in the back of my mind that maybe if I get another chance, I can be able to prove myself.”

Ghana face Uruguay in their last group match after meeting Portugal and South Korea.