NDC Parliamentary Aspirants To Sign Loyalty Oath

Parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are now required to sign an oath of loyalty and allegiance aimed at preventing them from disobeying party decisions.

The oath is expected to ensure that NDC Members of Parliament do not break ranks when the party issues directives, while those who flout the oaths would be sanctioned.

According to the document, a candidate who flouts the party’s directive at any point shall be considered as exhibiting anti-party behaviour and be subjected to the disciplinary processes of the party.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the oath of allegiance document comes in the wake of some NDC legislators defying party directive to approve President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees last month.

Per the document, parliamentary aspirants are expected to “believe in the supremacy of the interest and decisions of the NDC, over and above that of individual members of the party.”

Also, the aspirant “will at all times uphold the decisions of the party at all levels, and subject to the direction, control and command of the party.”

They were also asked to remain faithful to the party’s ideals, values and decisions at all times if elected as a Member of Parliament.

“If I am elected as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the NDC, I shall remain faithful to the ideals, values and decisions of the party at all times.

“If I am unsuccessful in my bid to be elected as a parliamentary candidate of the NDC, I shall not in any way undermine the winner, I shall work with and fully support the campaign of the winner to ensure that the party remains victorious in the general elections in my constituency,” the document further stated.

Last month, the NDC expressed disappointment in its Members of Parliament for approving President Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees after being directed by the party to reject them.

The party’s General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, in a statement also described the MPs as placing “their parochial interest ahead of the interest of Ghanaians.”

The six ministerial nominees were Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond who now heads the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Dr. Stephen Amoah, appointed as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry; and Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Abetifi who is the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

The rest are Mohammed Amin Adam, Member of Parliament for Karaga who is the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah