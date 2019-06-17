NDC Propaganda Over Wa Airport Exposed

Prosper Puo-ire

THE CLAIM by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Wa Airport has been turned into a tourist centre and being used solely by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been described as a palpable falsehood.

It would be recalled that the Upper West Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Prosper Puo-ire, a few days ago, reported that the Wa Airport “has become a tourist site” and that it was only opened to the President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President.

Interestingly, the Communications Director of the NPP in the Upper West Region, Bukari Ali, in a statement, revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama flew into the region recently and used the same airport that the NDC claimed was a tourist site being used only the President and his Vice.

Mr. Ali wondered whether Mr. Mahama was a President or Vice President since the airport was opened to him even though the NDC says it was only opened to Mr. Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

According to Mr. Ali, “we learnt with utter dismay and absolute bewilderment, that the flagbearer of the NDC, Mr. John Dramani Mahama was in Wa and that he came by air.”

He quizzed “May we be told, whether the NDC flagbearer landed in the bush? Did he not land in the Wa airport that is only opened to the president and his vice? Is John Dramani Mahama now the president or the veep? What lies did Prosper Puo-ire and the NDC tell in the past? How many lies are they yet to tell?”

Mr. Ali explained that “the National Democratic Democratic Congress (NDC) thrives on sophistry, half truths, propaganda and in most part, outright lies.”

He stated that “a few days ago, some members of the NDC went onto the streets of Wa, to demonstrate against what they termed as government’s refusal to open the Wa airport to traffic.”

According to him, “this was a day after the Upper West Regional Minister, Honorable Bin Salih Hafiz had a press briefing, to apprise the good people of the region on the Nana Addo’s government’s efforts at bringing development to the people in the last two and half years.”

“In the briefing, the regional minister gave a comprehensive account of the developmental projects and programmes in the Upper West Region.

Among other things, the Honorable Bin Salih touched on security, education, sanitation, planting for food and jobs, health, infrastructure, of which the state of the airport was given and some actionable activities going on now were announced.”

“Notwithstanding the minister’s efforts, and to hoodwink the people into believing, that, they are the ones that care, they went onto the street to tell one lie, after the other. “

BY Melvin Tarlue