NDC Pushes For EC Boss Removal

Jean Mensa

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been petitioned to dismiss Jean Mensa as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission ( EC).

The two petitioners are Elikem K. Kotoko and Prince Derek Adjei.

Their petition to the President is dated January 18, 2021 and cited a number of reasons for which they believe Mrs Mensa should be sacked.

Among the reasons are that Mrs Mensa “incompetence” became apparent before, during and after the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-Election.

Also, they accused her of false declaration of results, undertaking registration of voters amid Coronavirus, among others.

Below is the petition

By Melvin Tarlue