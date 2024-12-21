NDC Rejects EC Recollation Of Parliamentary Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strongly-worded statement rejecting the re-collated parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) for seven out of nine constituencies in favour of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The statement, signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, cites “questionable and illegal circumstances” surrounding the results.

According to the NDC, the EC’s actions represent a “blatant assault on Ghana’s democratic principles and a betrayal of the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people.”

The party accuses the EC of consistently choosing a path of “illegality and impunity,” deliberately undermining the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

The NDC claims that the EC’s leadership, under Jean Mensa, has compromised its mandate and deepened public mistrust.

The party condemns the EC’s actions, stating that “electoral crimes have no expiry date, and the date of reckoning will come.”

The statement also alleges that the EC is colluding with the police and military leadership to manipulate election results.

The NDC expresses disappointment with the National Peace Council and other moral bodies for their silence on the matter.

Furthermore, the NDC accuses the EC of deliberately disregarding a Stay of Execution order served against them, which the party claims is a “flagrant violation of the law” and a “clear indication of their contempt for due process and the rule of law.”

The NDC calls on the international community to take note of the EC’s actions, which they believe pose a significant threat to Ghana’s peace, stability, and democratic progress.

The party remains committed to defending the will of the people and ensuring justice prevails.

“We will not relent in our fight to defend the will of the people and ensure justice prevails,” the statement reads.

“We caution the government and the EC to desist from further attempts to undermine Ghana’s democracy. The NDC will continue to mobilize its supporters and rally Ghanaians to resist any attempt to overturn the people’s mandate.”

The NDC has vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Ghanaians and to ensure that the country’s democratic principles are upheld after 7th January 2025.

-BY Daniel Bampoe