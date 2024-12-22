NPP Chases Parliamentary Candidates For Campaign Vehicles

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun a nationwide exercise to retrieve campaign pick-up vehicles from its parliamentary candidates.

In a letter dated December 20, 2024, NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong instructed all parliamentary candidates to hand over the vehicles to their respective constituency executive committees.

This move follows an undertaking by the candidates to release the vehicles after the campaign period, which ended on December 9, 2024.

The NPP leadership has commended the candidates for conducting a peaceful and successful campaign, and has expressed appreciation for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth execution of party directives.

The retrieval of campaign vehicles is not uncommon in Ghanaian politics.

After the 2020 elections, some candidates were accused of selling or keeping campaign vehicles for personal use.

The NPP’s decision to retrieve its campaign vehicles demonstrates the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The party’s parliamentary candidates have been instructed to hand over the vehicles to their constituency executive committees, which will oversee their maintenance and use for party activities.

This move is expected to strengthen the party’s grassroots structure and ensure that resources are utilized efficiently.

-BY Daniel Bampoe