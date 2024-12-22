Deal With Post-Election Criminals- Catholic Bishops Tell IGP

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to deal decisively with individuals involved in post-election violence and vandalism, regardless of their party affiliations.

In a statement signed by the President of the GCBC, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishops emphasized that “justice must be served” to maintain peace and order in the country.

The GCBC commended the National Elections Security Task Force (NESTF) for its exceptional role in providing security during the 2024 General Elections.

The Task Force’s dedication and professional handling of security measures throughout the election period were praised by the Catholic Bishops.

The statement acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Task Force in preparing for and overseeing security arrangements both before and during the elections.

“Your proactive approach in mitigating potential threats, maintaining order at polling stations, and ensuring the safety of voters and election officials has contributed greatly to the credibility of the electoral process,” the statement read.

The Catholic Bishops also applauded the collaborative spirit exhibited by the NESTF in working alongside other national stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, political parties, civil society organizations, and the general public, to uphold peace and foster mutual respect among all parties involved.

The GCBC expressed confidence that, with the continued diligence and professionalism of the National Elections Security Task Force, Ghana’s democracy will continue to thrive, and the country will remain a model of peaceful electoral processes in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe