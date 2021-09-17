NDC Runs From Guns, Bulletproof Comments

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The Director of Elections, at National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has denied reports of the NDC’s decision to arm its polling agents with bulletproof vests and guns in the 2024 elections.

“I wish to state emphatically and categorically that that attribution is completely false, and must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” Mr Afriyie Ankrah said in a statement on Friday.

There was a media report indicating that the Party has taken a cue from the 2020 general elections which was characterized by pockets of violence and the death of eight (8) persons.

“Going forward, we have learnt lessons and maybe we have to give bulletproof vests to our people to defend themselves at the collation centres. Nobody is going allow what happened in Tachiman South to happen again”, Afriyie Ankrah said.

But Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has flatly denied those claims attributed to him in the report insisting he will soon expose the falsehood in that reportage.

“I am arranging to get the full unedited version of the interview so the entire world would hear exactly what I said, and expose the perfidy of the publishers.”