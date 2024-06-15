NDC Slapped With GH¢10k, 10 Sheep for Cursing EC, NPP

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives in the Assin Central constituency of the Central Region have incurred the wrath of the Traditional authorities of Efutuakwa Traditional Council for invoking curses on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the area, Godfred Nti Anewu.

The NDC in the constituency had accused the NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their votes to the Assin Central Constituency, and without justification ended up invoking curses on the party an act that is prohibited in the area.

However, the traditional authorities in Assin Fosu when had the information invited them to the Palace and fined them GHC10,000, 10 sheep and six boxes of schnapps for committing such an abomination which is prohibited in the area.

The delegation was led by Constituency NDC Chairman, Baba Galba and the Women’s Organiser, Agartha Yawson, where they were directed to present the items by the close of Friday, June 14, 2024, for the necessary rituals to be performed to revoke the curse.

Additionally, they have been instructed to go to the Antoa and Assin Nyankomasi communities to perform the necessary rituals to reverse the curses on the basis that they mentioned the names of “Antoa” and the stool of Assin Nyankomasi (Aboabo) when the curses were invoked.

However, the Assin Fosu queen mother, Nana Afranse IV and Okumaneng Bafour Asare Kyeahene II who represented the Efutuakwa Traditional Council said, the directive was to serve as a deterrent to others.

-BY Daniel Bampoe