NDC Stages Protest Against E-Levy

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, led by its Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia on Thursday hit the streets to demonstrate against the introduction of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) currently before Parliament.

The NDC Members who were clad mostly in red were spotted wielding placards with various inscriptions and rained insults on the Akufo-Addo led government.

Some of the inscriptions written on the placards were; “Bawumia’s silence on E-Levy very alarming”, “He used to be an economic talkative”, “Pay UTAG, students are suffering”, “We will not accept the E-Levy in any shape” among others.

The demonstration which is dubbed “Yentua demo” (We won’t pay) was masterminded by the NDC and joined by other civil society groups.

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo addressing members after roaming on the streets of Accra said the youth can no longer tolerate the economic mismanagement under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, “Now after you have toiled and worked, Akufo-Addo says he is going to deduct 1.75 percent as E-Levy, we won’t pay, we won’t pay”.

He claimed, “This is the beginning of a series of collaborative networks between various civil society organizations, political parties who share the same vision with us, social groups to conduct series of engagement and to announce to government that we will never pay the E-Levy.”

Ofosu Ampofo lamented that “If you love Ghana, come out and join us tell the government ‘enough is enough, we won’t pay the E-Levy’.”

The opposition members after the routine walk later stormed Parliament to present a petition to the House.