NDC Suame Youth Organizer Grabbed

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that Razak Kaumpa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Youth Organiser for Suame Constituency in the Ashanti Region is languishing in police cells following his unguarded utterances.

He was reportedly accosted and handed over to the police by some youth of the area.

Razak has been detained to assist police with investigations as police take steps to arraign him within the week.

The arrest has attracted party supporters at the forecourt of the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

But the suspect per information gathered has been moved to the Suntreso District Police Headquarters.

Police declared the war monger, Kuampa wanted for inciting political violence in a viral video after he stated in the presence of some NDC National and Regional Executives that his colleagues members of the party should take the law into their hands and act violently by taking lives of their opponents ahead and during the 2024 polls.

He in the viral video is seen inciting the NDC members to attack their counterparts in the NPP in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on his arrest, Evans Amankwaah, the suspect’s lawyer purportedly stated that his client nor the party is less concern about the detention.

He said “His caution and charge statement have been taken. They charged him with offensive conduct, and we are to go to court tomorrow. We will cooperate with the law. The detention does not perturb us. He is not worried and I assure the supporters of the NDC that, the youth organizer is in high spirits.”

Shockingly, Joseph Yammin, the NDC’s national organiser, vehemently defended the NDC Suame Youth Organizer’s comments saying that his detention will not scare the party.

According to him, “We are not in any way going to be intimidated by the police or the arrest. As we have massed up here, we will be coming anytime the police take an action. What we are expecting them to do is to extend equal measure to the NPP. I am sure that the court will have no reason to detain our brother.”

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is demanding the Police to as a matter of urgency prosecute the NDC Youth Organizer for his utterances.

The party believes it will serve as a deterrent to others ahead of the 2024 election.

By Vincent Kubi