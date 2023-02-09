Carlos Ahenkorah Donates 2 Vehicles To Police

As part of his effrots to improve security within Tema West constituency and strengthen the police operations, the Member of parliament (MP) for the area, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has donated two 4×4 Nissan pickups to two police stations.

The brand new Nissan Navara pickups were presented to Community 2 and Sakumono District Police Stations on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 with his share of the MPs’ Commond Fund.

Presenting the vehicles, the former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry was optimistic the gesture, will help reduce the crime rate in the constituency.

He strongly believes the vehicles will further ensure that the peace and security of all constituents are guaranteed.

The MP seized the opportunity to also tasked the constituents to make the police their friend and assist them with any relevant information, as and when it is needed.

He said, “ensuring safety in the constituency is a collective responsibility of both residents and the police. I therefore urge all of us to give them the needed support in discharging their duties”.

The lawmaker promised to complete an abandoned police station at Adjei-Kojo, and want the police to make good use of a Police Station at Community 14 started by his predecessor and completed by him.

He mentioned that 300 persons have benefited from his share of the Command Fund in terms of payment of school fees, adding that parts of his common fund was also used to shape some roads within his constituency, take care of health issues and improve security in the area by purchasing and installing over 1,200 streetlights in Tema West.

He expressed concern about the removal of the Sakumono District Police Headquarters, Community 18 and Community 3 Police Stations under the Tema Regional Police Command to Accra Regional Command and want it reverse since it increase operational cost by traveling a long journey to Accra to attend court and meetings instead nearby Tema.

He further promised to procure a pickup for the Adjei-Kojo Police Station in the near future, assuring the constituents of his continuous support to the police with the needed logistics to make the environment safe.

Receiving a vehicle on behalf of the Community 2 District Police, Chief Superintendent Daniel Ohene Djan, pointed out that the vehicle will encourage the police to discharge its duties to the best of its abilities.

He mentioned the Command has been starved of such a means of transport for operational duties for long, expressing gratitude to the MP for his kind gesture.

The Commander indicated that the gesture shown by the honorable member of parliament, is the first of its kind in the region and encouraged other parliamentarians in Tema to emulate same.

At the Sakumono District, the Baastona Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alex C. Wowolo, stated that the vehicle will augment and strengthen the police in protecting the community.

He assured the MP and the community that the vehicle will help in effective patrols of Sakumono and its environs, promising good maintainence culture of the vehicle.

The events was attended by police personnel from Tema and Accra, traditional rulers and dignitaries from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including members in the constituency.

By Vincent Kubi