NDC Suffers Defeat On Akufo-Addo Astroturf Park

The National Youth Organiser, Nana B in a pose with the NPP Players

THE Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been defeated by two goals in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a friendly match in Accra.

The much talked about football match between the NPP Social Media team and their NDC counterpart was played on Saturday morning at the Madina Astroturf Park constructed by the Akufo-Addo government.

The two teams; Akufo-Addo and Bawumia Babies (of the NPP) and Mahama Babies (NDC) were composed of players of the social media handlers and influencers of their respective parties.

Akufo-Addo/Bawumia babies and the NDC Social Media team (Mahama babies) match came to an end, with the NPP team humiliating their opponents (NDC) by beating them 2:0.

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling party, Henry Nana Boakye after the peaceful match congratulated the NPP Social media team members.

He posted on his Facebook page “As head of the NPP management & Technical Team on the field today, I commend the coach Charles Nii Tieko Tagoe and the playing body Captained by Ernest Owusu Bempah aka Aboa Apapo for rendering the NDC team useless on the field. Cliq (Manteaw), a solid event put together. The support from Kow Essuman was magical”

He expressed that “In fact, it was a scene of pity as Yayra Koku (Head of NDC Social Media), who was the NDC goalkeeper couldn’t stop the ball from passing in between his legs into the goalpost.

BY Daniel Bampoe