Bird Stops KLM Flight To Amsterdam

A KLM flight to Amsterdam was aborted on Friday evening at the Kotoka International Airport due to a bird strike incident “close to the windshield of the aircraft”.

According to the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) in a statement dated 4th, September 2021, the Pilot reportedly said a bird strike close to the windshield of the aircraft caused Flight KL 590 to be aborted around 10:35pm.

The statement noted that the Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (RFFS) of GACL was at the scene immediately to provide emergency fire cover.

It added that the aircraft was subsequently towed to the parking bay where passengers disembarked and were transported to various hotels around the

airport.

The statement explained that the KLM Royal Dutch Airline will reschedule its aborted flight to Amsterdam as soon as possible, adding that their outfit has commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident.

It stated that Management System is in place and remains committed to the highest safety standards at the airport.

Meanwhile, the airline has commenced processes to get passengers back to their final destinations as soon as possible.

BY Daniel Bampoe