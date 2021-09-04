MMDCEs List Will Be Out Before September Ending

President Akufo-Addo has finally announced that the list for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will come out before the end of September.

The President announced this at Takoradi as part of his tour of the Western Region.

He explained that “the last time we were in office we found ourselves making new appointments before the elections. I want to make sure of the people I am calling to help me. It is not an easy task. There is the need for a broad consultation, that is what I have done”.

President Akufo-Addo added that “I set up committees to make recommendations, I have to make sure that the recommendations would suit the political purposes of the government. By the end of September, everything would be resolved.”

John Boadu Promise

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, had appealed to members of the party and the general public to exercise patience as the list of MMDCEs will soon be released.

The General Secretary assured Ghanaians who have been asking about the list of MMDCEs to expect it after the President returns from his Germany trip.

“The list of MMDCEs will be released within a week after President Akufo-Addo’s return from his Germany trip. I can tell you that it will not take more than a week for the list to be released after his return on August 28, 2021,” Mr. Boadu indicated in an interview on Adom TV.

NDC Noise

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, last week filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) stay in office in an acting capacity.

According to the South Dayi MP, he was seeking four main reliefs on the unconstitutionality of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive for the MMDCEs to remain in an acting capacity.

The plaintiff claimed that the President of the Republic had no power or authority to instruct or direct Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to remain in office in an acting capacity.

Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution gives the President the power to nominate all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives across the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe