FIXTHECOUNTRY DEMO IN LIMBO AS FINANCIERS JUMP SHIP

The #fixthecountry movement has been hit by financial crisis as top financiers of the group have cut all forms of ties with the them and their activities.

The group has put out a flyer appealing to the general public to contribute financially to help the group mobilize people onto the streets in their planned demonstrations.

A watertight information from a source within the top hierarchy of the group has disclosed that the financiers denied the group additional funds for three main reasons.

First of all, the Accra demonstration did not yield the needed impact, thereby making it imperative for the financiers to hold on to their cash.

A staggering amount of GHC500,000 was allegedly given to the group for its Accra demonstration which, according to the information, did not live up to expectations.

Secondly, the leaders of the group are engaged in squabbles about who the true leader of the group is, resulting in some members threatening to break away from the group.

One equally important factor that has accounted for the withdrawal of support to the group stems from the obstinate position adopted by some of the leaders of the group not to merge the group into the main opposition NDC.

Most of the group’s members, if not all of them, are aligned to the opposition party, therefore, they are expected to be walking in the footsteps of the NDC, but for some unknown reasons, the group is recalcitrant to do so.

There are also issues of alleged financial impropriety on the part of some of the leaders of the group as thousands of cedis remain unaccounted for.

As a result of these factors, #fixthecountry movement is being coerced to solicit funds from the general public to continue with its activities.

The group is therefore asking the public to donate through various payment platforms to fund their activities.