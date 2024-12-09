NDC Supporters Threaten To Beat Polling Agents

Some of the angry NDC supporters at the collation centre

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Takoradi Constituency threatened to beat the party’s agents in the constituency’s collation room after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared that New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah had won the seat.

The EC certified results indicated that the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah won with 16,413 votes while the NDC candidate, Frederick Faidoo had 15,527.

The angry supporters of the NDC, who massed up in their numbers and stormed the premises of the collation centre, accused their agents of accepting bribe.

They asserted that per the figures they had, their candidate, Frederick Faidoo had to win the parliamentary election in the Takoradi Constituency.

The supporters, who had earlier warned the NDC agents not to come out from the collation room, would have beaten one of the agents to pulp, but for the timely intervention of the police.

The angry NDC supporters chased the agent, who quickly ran back to the room.

Some female NDC supporters who were around even climbed upstairs into the collation room to warn the agents that even when they go home, the supporters would chase them there to beat them.

The police had to call for reinforcement to help maintain order.

Prior to the incident that occurred yesterday, the NDC supporters caused lots of mayhem at the forecourt of the collation centre on Saturday evening.

The supporters, who suspected the election could be rigged in favour of the incumbent MP, managed to get hold of one of the ballot boxes and raised it high as they paraded the streets in the evening.

The police had to be tactical before they managed to overpower the NDC supporters and took over the ballot box.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi