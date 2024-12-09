Emmanuel Bedzrah Retains Ho West

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has won a fifth term as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ho West Constituency in the Volta Region.

The 57-year-old has been re-elected since his first election in the 2012 parliamentary election, and has since 2013 represented the constituency.

He emphatically beat the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Erick Nick Gonyuie by 23,067 votes to retain his seat which was never under any serious threat.

Mr. Bedzrah obtained 28,110 of the total valid votes while Mr. Gonyuie could only manage 5,043, falling well below the 10,096 obtained by his predecessor David Togbe Nfodjo in the 2020 parliamentary election.

In the presidential polls in the constituency, former President John Dramani Mahama obtained 29,812 of the 34,200 total valid votes while Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 3,339 votes.

Rejected ballots amounting to 386 outnumbered the total tally of the other 10 candidates who between them obtained 277 votes.

Mr. Bedzrah, in an interview, indicated that the next NDC government is going to implement all the policies in its manifestos.

He assured that the party will not take Ghanaians for granted and they will work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Mr. Bedzrah also called on the NPP MPs to cooperate with them so that they can make the necessary approvals that will sustain the next government within its first three months.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak