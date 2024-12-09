Black Sherif Is Spotify’s Most Streamed Artiste

Black Sherif

Ghana’s love for music is a vibrant blend of local and global rhythms. From AfroFuture to Tidal Rave, AfroNation, and Asabako, the passion for music is evident.

This enthusiasm extends beyond homegrown talent, embracing international artistes and genres.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 reveals a nation with a diverse musical palate. Ghanaians are not only celebrating local stars, but also exploring sounds from around the world.

“Ghanaians are not just consuming music,” says Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, “they are creating a bridge for Africa’s thriving music scene to come together.

“Spotify Wrapped 2024 shows how Ghanaians are constantly expanding their musical taste, embracing the continent’s diverse sounds, and building a deeper appreciation for music.”

Black Sherif, known as “Killa Blacko,” leads the charge as the most streamed artiste in Ghana.

For the second consecutive year, Killa Blacko also clinched the title of the most streamed Ghanaian artiste.

His passionate storytelling and catchy beats resonate deeply, with his songs becoming anthems for a generation.

His album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’, tops the charts, while his track ‘Oil In My Head’ is among the most streamed Ghanaian songs, both released last year.

Ghana’s music scene is a testament to the power of cross-cultural pollination. While Ghanaian artistes like Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke remain popular, international stars such as Nigeria’s Asake and Burna Boy also feature prominently.

The most streamed song in Ghana is ‘Wotowoto’ by Odumodublvck and Black Sherif. Other popular tracks include Olivetheboy’s ‘Asylum’, Lasmid’s ‘Puul’, KiDi’s ‘Lomo Lomo’ as well as King Paluta’s ‘Aseda’.

Ghana’s appreciation for female talent is clear. Ayra Starr, Tems and SZA are among the most streamed female artistes, while Gyakie leads the pack for Ghanaian female artistes.

Amaarae and Black Sherif are making waves internationally, bringing Ghanaian music to a global audience.