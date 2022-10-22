NDC Suspends Elections In 14 Constituencies

The main opposition political party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended elections in some 14 constituencies in the country.

This is as a result of disputes over delegates list for those constituencies and/or the exclusion from ballot papers of candidates who have been qualified through the appeal process and legal issues which have confronted the party’s branch and constituencies elections.

In a press statement released by the party and signed Daniel Amartey Mensah, Deputy Director of Elections said the National Elections Committee of the National Democratic Congress under the guidance of FEC urged all constituencies to include candidates who have been duly cleared to contest through the appeal process on their ballot papers and exclude candidates who have been disqualified through the appeals process from the ballot papers since elections will not be held till ballot papers are rectified.

On the aspect of the branch issues, it said the Constituency elections will go, ahead with the exception of certain limited branches.

It cautioned that failure to strictly adhere to this directive will render any election illegal, hence a nullity, and appropriate sanctions will be applied to any person found culpable.

These constituencies are;

A. EASTERN REGION

1. Afram Plains South -On hold

2. Mpraeso -On hold

3. Atiwa East -On hold

4. Atiwa West -Ballot list issues

5. Achiase -Ballot list issues

6. Nkawkaw -Ballot list issues

7. Upper West Akim -Ballot list issues

8. Afram Plains North -Branches on hold

9. Akim Swedru -On hold

10. Akropong -Ballot list issues

11. Fanteakwa South -Youth Wing elections on hold

12. Asene Manso Akroso -Women’s Wing elections on hold

B. CENTRAL REGION

1. Cape Coast North -On hold

2. Abura Asebu Kwamankese -Ballot list issues

C. VOLTA REGION

1. Hohoe -On hold to agree on date

2. Sogakope -5 branches on hold

D. WESTERN REGION

1. Prestea Huni Valley -On hold

2. Shama -15 branches on hold

E. UPPER WEST

Jirapa -On hold

F. GREATER ACCRA

1. Shai Osudoku -Branch issues

2. Bortianor Ngleshie -14 branches

3. Ningo Prampram -Branch issues

4. Ledzekuku -Branch issues

5. Ayawaso North -On hold

6. Amasaman -On hold

7. Adentan -Youth elections on hold

