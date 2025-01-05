NDC Takes Majority Seats In Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured a majority in Parliament, winning 183 seats while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has secured 88 seats, with one seat still outstanding.

Additionally, there are four independent members of Parliament-elect.

This development comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) completed the collation of results for the outstanding constituencies.

It’s worth noting that the NDC is just one seat away from securing a two-thirds majority, which would give them significant control over the legislative agenda.

Counter Seats

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected the parliamentary election results for four outstanding constituencies, labeling the process as “illegal and unlawful.”

The party has filed an appeal and a stay of execution against the Accra High Court ruling that ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of results.

According to Rashid Tanko Computer, the NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, the party instructed its parliamentary candidates not to participate in the collation exercise, as they are following due process.

The NDC is contesting the results in Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Techiman South, and Ablekuma North constituencies.

The EC has declared the results for three of the constituencies, with the NPP winning in Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South.

However, the results for Ablekuma North are still outstanding due to disputes over 20 polling station results.

-BY Daniel Bampoe