NPP Submits Minority Leadership For 9th Parliament To Clerk

As Ghana prepares for the inauguration of its 9th Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially notified the Clerk to Parliament of its selected members for the Minority Caucus leadership.

This development comes as the country transitions to a new parliamentary term, with the NPP assuming the role of the minority party.

In a letter dated January 3, 2025, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong presented five candidates for leadership roles in the House.

The selected leaders are expected to play crucial roles in shaping the party’s legislative agenda and providing effective opposition to the ruling party.

*The NPP’s Minority Leadership Team*

– *Minority Leader:* Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu

– *Deputy Minority Leader:* Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa

– *Minority Chief Whip:* Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

– First Deputy Minority Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon

– Second Deputy Minority Whip: Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija Gbawe

The NPP’s decision to unveil its minority leadership team is seen as a strategic move to assert its presence in the 9th Parliament.

With the party’s reduced numbers, the leadership team will face the daunting task of providing effective opposition and advocating for the party’s legislative agenda.

-BY Daniel Bampoe