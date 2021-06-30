NDC to March for Justice

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is scheduled to hold a protest action.

According to the party, come Tuesday, July 6, 2021, it will embark on a protest action dubbed: “A March for Justice.”

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, signed by its National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, NDC said the protest will take place in Accra.

It said the protest is to demand Justice for the three people killed in Ejura by the police, military and “state sponsored thuggery.”

By Melvin Tarlue