NDC To Monitor 2024 Elections With Drones

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unveiled plans to enhance election monitoring during the December 2024 elections by leveraging drone technology.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Regional Chairman of the NDC made the revelation, emphasizing that the primary goal of this strategic move is to safeguard the security of the party’s over two million projected votes in the region.

The deployment of drones is aimed at bolstering surveillance measures to forestall potential irregularities, ensuring a transparent electoral process.

Moore indicated that the party has kickstarted preparations to realize this agenda, with ongoing training sessions for individuals tasked with operating the drones.

“In the upcoming week, constituency executives will undergo training on drone operation to oversee election activities,” affirmed Ashie Moore, outlining the party’s proactive stance towards leveraging technology for efficient monitoring.

In a parallel development, former President John Dramani Mahama has urged party members to uphold vigilance throughout the electoral process.

Highlighting the critical importance of meticulous monitoring, Mahama underscored the need for comprehensive coverage of polling stations with dedicated party agents, emphasizing the significance of attentiveness on Election Day.

Mahama’s call for heightened alertness aligns with the NDC’s concerted efforts to fortify election oversight mechanisms, underscoring the party’s commitment to ensuring a fair and secure voting environment.

As the NDC gears up with innovative solutions for election monitoring, the initiation of drone deployment underscores an approach to safeguarding electoral integrity, underscoring the party’s dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in the democratic process.

By Vincent Kubi