NDC Top Guns Plot My Removal– Muntaka

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, former Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawase, has accused some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of plotting to remove him from the Asawase constituency during the party’s primary on Saturday.

According to Muntaka, these individuals have been attempting to get him out of Parliament for some time.

Muntaka believes that the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was part of the grand agenda.

He told journalists that “I can tell you, it was part of the strategy to get me out. No political person won’t say that wasn’t part of the strategy to get me out. Avedzi wasn’t contesting again, Haruna didn’t have any contenders and I was the only one who had a contender, so to have done that at that time was part of the strategy to get me out.

“But like I keep saying, God is not their village Chief, God doesn’t hate people because you hate them.”

Despite facing a stiff competition from Masawudu Mubarick, Muntaka emerged victorious with 1,063 of the total valid votes cast while his main rival trailed with 735 votes.

By Vincent Kubi