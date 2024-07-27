NDC Unveils Campaign Strategy

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 General Elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is poised to kickstart its campaign with a grand launch event currently ongoing in Tamale, Saturday, July 27.

The rally is primed to be a crescendo of political fervor as the party showcases its top echelons, led by flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

In what promises to be a robust demonstration of tactical acumen, the event is hosting a constellation of prominent figures within the NDC hierarchy, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, and esteemed members of the Council of Elders.

The roster will not only serve as a rallying point for the party faithful but also as a statement of unity and purpose as they embark on their electoral journey.

Noteworthy in the campaign’s blueprint is an indicated shift towards a distinct strategy, as disclosed by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah. The pivot in approach underscores the party’s intent to navigate the complex electoral terrain with innovation and adaptability, setting the stage for a dynamic engagement with voters across the country.

Among the strategic unveilings during the campaign launch will be the NDC’s manifesto, a cornerstone document delineating key policy propositions that aim to resonate with the electorate’s aspirations and exigencies.

Key focal points highlighted include the proposal for a 24-hour economy paradigm, the contentious abolishment of ex-gratia payments, and a pioneering initiative focusing on the export of nurses to mitigate unemployment challenges within the health sector.

Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama exudes confidence in the transformative potential encapsulated within the manifesto, expressing optimism regarding its capacity to engender substantial socioeconomic impact and carve out an inclusive developmental trajectory for Ghana.

The event stands as a pivotal marker in the unfolding political narrative, encompassing not just a ceremonial launch but an incisive articulation of the NDC’s vision, values, and commitment to steering Ghana towards a future aligned with the populace’s best interests.

By Vincent Kubi