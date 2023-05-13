NDC Voting Currently Underway

Voting is currently underway across the 212 constituencies where the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding its presidential and parliamentary primaries .

In all, 356,624 voters are expected to partake in the elections in 420 voting centres across the country.

A total of 739 persons are vying in the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

The polls started in constituencies nationwide at 7am and it is expected to close at 4pm.

The elections will be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) after they, initially pulled out of the elections, on the basis that obstacles placed on it ways to supervise the polls had been cleared following the withdrawal of the two separate court injunction applications filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Egdar Asamoah Boateng.

In some constituencies as gathered, the delegates began forming long, winding queues as early as 6am.

For the parliamentary primaries, elections will take place in 212 constituencies, due to some 16 constituencies which have been put on hold while candidates in 47 others are going unopposed.

Meanwhile, the delegates of branch, constituency, regional and national executives, former national executives and sitting Members of Parliament have been urged to present the Voters’ ID Card as a means of identification for voting.

The others are former MPs and government appointees including metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives that served under the party’s governments.

The flagbearer elections is a straight contest between former President John Dramani Mahama and Kojo Bonsu after Dr Kwabena Duffuor pulled out at the last hour.

BY Daniel Bampoe