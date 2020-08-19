NDC Wee Pastor Case Adjourned To Sept 29

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei

The trial of self-acclaimed pastor and sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, who threatened the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) with death over the new voters’ register, has been adjourned to September 29, 2020.

This was after the prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, was absent from the proceedings scheduled for yesterday.

It is the second time the case has been adjourned after an Accra Circuit Court granted the accused person bail where he pleaded not guilty.

On July 21, the prosecution had told the court that they needed an adjournment as they were still putting things together for the commencement of the trial.

The lawyer for the accused, B.T. Agble, after the case was adjourned yesterday, asked if he could be informed what steps the prosecution was taking regarding the matter but the court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh, a High Court judge sitting with additional responsibilities as a Circuit Court judge, said all that he knew was that the prosecutor had been called to the National Security.

Trial

The self-acclaimed pastor and sympathizer of the NDC who was arrested with marijuana (wee), a narcotic substance in his possession, is before the court facing three counts of threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotics, and assault on public officer.

He threatened to kill the EC chairperson if she went ahead to compile a new voters register, and luck ran out for him when in the course of his arrest, the security agents found the narcotic substance on him.

‘Apostle’ Owusu Agyei caused a stir when on a live Facebook broadcast he said he would kill Mrs. Jean Mensa for daring to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He threatened Mrs. Mensa to stop the compilation of the new register or die young at midnight although he did not mention any specific day.

The ‘apostle’ was arrested on June 9, 2020 by some officers of the National Security while he was granting an interview to a journalist with Hot FM.

In a video circulating on social media, some men who claimed to be from the National Security were seen moving into the house of the NDC pastor to arrest him at Indomie Junction at Teshie Greda Estates in Accra.

Things took an interesting twist when a video went viral which suggested that security officers found parcels of a substance suspected to be marijuana (wee) on him later on.

He was granted a bail of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, two of whom must be public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 every month and also ordered to report himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service every two days – Mondays and Fridays.

The brief facts of the case as read by ASP Asare showed that the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, on June 5, 2020 made a complaint to the police that the accused person had made death threats against her in the performance of her statutory duties.

He said intelligence led to the arrest of the accused person at Greda Estate in Accra while granting an interview to some journalists.

He stated that a search conducted on the accused revealed a suspected aphrodisiac medicine labelled ‘Mr. Q’, two brown wrapped substances suspected to be narcotic plants as tested conducted on it tested positive for cannabis (wee).

ASP Asare told the court that the prosecution was awaiting a report on the transcription of the video tape by the accused.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak