NDC Will Never Abolish E-levy– Kabila

Managing Editor of the National Forum and former acting CPP General Secretary, James Kwabena Bonfeh, known in political space as Kabila strongly believes that the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama that a future National Democratic Congress (NDC) will cancel Electronic Transfer Levy also known as E-levy is a fallacy.

The former Convention People’s Party (CPP) member pointed out that the NDC might not even get the chance to abolish the e-levy.

“They may never get the chance to do that…and if they got the chance, they surely will not abolish it. Mark my words,” he said on the New Day on TV3 Wednesday May 4, 2022 which was monitored by DGN Online.

Former President Mahama gave assurance that future NDC government will repeal the policy if they come into office.

In a presentation on Monday May 2, 2022 titled “Ghana at Crossroads” in Accra, he said “We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past. We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the e-levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.

“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, the e-levy started on Sunday May 1 amidst some challenges after the bill was passed by Parliament and assented into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday April 19 the NDC Minority in Parliament filed an application at the Supreme Court to place an injunction on the start of the e-levy deductions but a motion in response to the application by the Attorney General has described the main application as incompetent and waste of time.

At hearing of the application onWednesday May 4, the 7- member Supreme Court panel dismissed it as unmeritorious.

By Vincent Kubi