NDC Wins Big In Western Region

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The 2024 general election held in the country yesterday saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning massively in the Western Region per the provisional and some certified election results from the region.

The Western Region has 17 constituencies and the NPP used to have 9 seats while the NDC had 8.

However, per the provisional results available, the NDC had made an unprecedented history in the region by winning 15 out of the 17 seats.

The seats that used to be occupied but the NPP which the NDC has successfully annexed in Saturday’s parliamentary elections include Kwesimintsim, Sekondi, and Mpohor constituencies.

The rest are Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Essikado-Ketan, Shama, and Ahanta West constituencies.

The two seats the NPP retained in the region in this year’s general elections are Takoradi and Effia constituencies.

In the Takoradi Constituency, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the area, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah retained his seat.

The certified results of the Electoral Commission (EC) indicated that the incumbent MP polled 16,413 and his main contender, Fredrick Faidoo, representing the NDC had 15,527.

In the Effia Constituency, the NPP candidate had 15,870 votes to defeat the NDC parliamentary candidate, Abdul Majeed Idrisu who polled 13,892.

In the Sekondi Constituency, the incumbent, Andrew Egyapa Mercer of the NPP lost to the NDC’s Armah Blay. They polled 11,084 and 14,558 respectively.

The incumbent NPP MP for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, lost to the NDC’s candidate. He had 13,317 votes and the NDC’s MP-elect, Fiifi Buckman had 15,927.

The NDC’s candidate for Ahanta West, Mavis Bissue won the seat. She polled 28,233 to defeat the NPP’s Francis Pobee who had 19,663.

In the Ellembelle Constituency, the incumbent NDC candidate, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah retains the seat.

He garnered 31,987 votes to defeat the NPP’s Kwasi Bonzoh who had 18,454 votes.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi