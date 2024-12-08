Bawumia Concedes Defeat

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has officially conceded defeat in the December 7, 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking to the nation, Dr. Bawumia announced that his internal coalition of results confirmed a decisive victory for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their participation in the democratic process and acknowledged their choice for change.

“The people of Ghana have spoken. The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia revealed that he had already called Mr. Mahama to congratulate him on his victory and pledged his support for a smooth transition.

He emphasized the importance of peace and democracy in the country, saying, “I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the Electoral Commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country.”

Unity and Optimism

Dr. Bawumia urged members of the NPP and the nation to look forward with hope, and noted that while the election outcome was not what his party had desired, it was an essential part of the democratic process.

He assured supporters that the NPP would regroup and return stronger, stating, “We may have lost the battle, but not the war.”

The Vice President also promised that the NPP would not be a disruptive opposition but would hold the new government accountable in a manner that advances the country’s democracy.

“Our MPs, I am convinced, will do a thorough job to ensure that the citizenry gets the best out of the democratic dispensation,” he added.

Gratitude

Dr. Bawumia expressed appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, his family, his campaign team, and the NPP rank and file for their unwavering support.

He also extended congratulations to all Members of Parliament-elect, particularly those from the NPP, and thanked traditional and religious leaders, the Electoral Commission, and security services for their roles in ensuring a peaceful election.

Reflection

He expressed optimism, saying, “To all Ghanaians who voted for me and the NPP, I thank you for the confidence you reposed in me. Let us look to the future with optimism and hope.”

